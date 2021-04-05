Walmart teams with Three Square during campaign for food banks

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Walmart and Sam’s Club are kicking off their annual campaign to support food banks nationwide.

An estimated 42 million people — including one child out of every six — may face hunger, according to an estimate from nonprofit Feeding America.

Three Square Food Bank in Las Vegas benefits from the “Fight Hunger. Spark Change.” campaign. The effort starts today and runs in stores and online through May 3.

“Las Vegas has faced a number of challenges this past year and we have worked hard to serve our neighbors in their time of need. Walmart and Sam’s Club are longstanding partners in the fight to end hunger,” said Brian Burton, president and CEO of Three Square Food Bank. “Three Square Food Bank is grateful for Walmart, Sam’s Club and their suppliers, members and customers for their generous support of this campaign.”

Walmart provides three ways to participate:

Donate at check-out in stores and clubs, or at either www.FeedingAmerica.org/Walmart or www.FeedingAmerica.org/SamsClub.

Round-up at check-out on Walmart.com and the Walmart app.

For every participating product purchased in store or online at Walmart.com or SamsClub.com, the supplier will donate the monetary equivalent of at least one meal ($0.10) on behalf of a Feeding America member food bank at Walmart and five meals ($0.50) at Sam’s Club, up to applicable limits. See specially marked packages for full details. Participating suppliers include: Abbott, Bodyarmor, Bush Brothers & Company, Campbell Soup Company, Clif Bar & Company, Ferrera Candy Company, General Mills, GoGo squeeZ, Great Value, Iovate Health Sciences, J.M. Smucker, Kellogg’s, Keurig Dr. Pepper, Kitu Coffee, Kraft Heinz, Mighty Spark, Monster Energy, PepsiCo, Post Consumer Brands, Purina, Simply Good Foods, Strong Roots, The Coca-Cola Company, The Clorox Company, This Saves Lives, Unilever and United States Nutrition.

“Fighting hunger means more than just feeding people. It means helping them on a path to fulfill their potential, because nutritious food is the foundation for good health and wellbeing,” said Kathleen McLaughlin, executive vice president and chief sustainability officer for Walmart.

“Central to our mission at Walmart is helping people live better and that includes ensuring they have access to nutritious food. In its eighth year, Fight Hunger. Spark Change. continues to provide communities a way to support local food banks alongside their neighbors, trusted brands and their local Walmart and Sam’s Club,” McLaughlin said.