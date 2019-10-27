Walmart, Target kick off holiday shopping with early deals, easier ways to shop

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The holidays will be here in no time, which means some businesses are getting the jump on the shopping season. Walmart and Target are launching some early deals, as well as some easier and more convenient ways to shop for gifts.

Courtesy: Walmart

On Friday, Walmart dropped its early deals on electronics, gaming, toys, home items and more on its website. Walmart’s “Drop Deals” will continue these next few months.

The retailer is also expanding its shopping services with nine tech-enabled ways to shop, including “Expanded Check Out With Me,” where customers can avoid lines by checking out with an associate in the department they are shopping in.

Other services for customers include Pickup Today, free two-day shipping, and Online Grocery Pickup and Delivery to receive their gifts and other essentials in whatever way is most convenient to them.

Target is ushering the holiday shopping season with some similar options, such as Drive Up, Order Pickup and delivery with Shipt, across the country.

The retailer is adding nearly $50 million in payroll compared to last year to assist customers during peak holiday hours, and provide the man power for the same-day services.

Target rolled out Target Circle earlier this month. It is a loyalty program that allows access to exclusive offers, like Black Friday doorbusters and other special deals throughout the holiday season. The program is free, with no membership fee required.

Beginning Nov. 1, Target shoppers can get free shipping on hundreds of thousands of items. The retailer will offer free shipping through Dec. 21.