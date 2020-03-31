Walmart taking steps to protect health of associates amid COVID-19 pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Walmart is taking additional steps to protect their associates from the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Walmart US President and CEO John Furner and Kath McLay, President & CEO of Sam’s Club said the company is now taking temperatures of associates when they report to work, are making masks available to those who want to wear them as an extra layer of protection, and encouraging workers to stay home if they have any COVID-19 systems.

Additionally, Walmart now has a website detailing ways it is supporting associates, customers, and the community during this crisis. The site includes announcements and important store details. Visit the website link here for more information.

Mr. Furner, President and CEO of Walmart posted the following message:

“As our company and country continue to deal with the spread of COVID-19, we remain focused on the health and safety of our associates. We continue to follow and communicate the CDC’s recommended guidance on behaviors like washing hands, social distancing and the cleaning of surfaces. And we have made significant operational changes in our stores, clubs, DCs and FCs this month – such as closing overnight for cleaning, starting to install sneeze guards at checkout and pharmacies, using wipes and sprayers for carts, putting in signing for social distancing and implementing a COVID-19 emergency leave policy. Today we’re sharing additional steps we’re taking to promote a safe and healthy workplace.” By John Furner, President & CEO, Walmart U.S. and Kath McLay, President & CEO, Sam’s Club

Store adjustments made due to the coronavirus are as follows:

Temperature Checks

Walmart has decided to begin taking temperatures of associates as they report to work in stores, clubs, and facilities, as well as asking them basic health screening questions. They are in the process of sending infrared thermometers to all locations, which could take up to three weeks.

Any associate with a temperature of 100.0 degrees will be paid for reporting to work and asked to return home and seek medical treatment if necessary. The associate will not be able to return to work until they are fever-free for at least three days.

The Walmart COVID-19 emergency leave policy allows associates to stay home if they have any COVID-19-related symptoms, concerns, illness or are quarantined, and were assured their jobs will be protected.

Masks and Gloves

Walmart is sharing guidance with associates regarding masks and gloves.

While the CDC and other health officials do not recommend masks or gloves for healthy people who don’t ordinarily use them for their jobs, Walmart will make them available to associates as supplies permit, for associates who want to wear them.

6-20-100 Guidance

Walmart’s corporate office is also sharing a new framework with associates regarding healthy behaviors at work.

They are asking associates to remember three numbers: 6, 20 and 100.

6 feet is the distance people should stay away from others, when possible, to maintain social distancing.

20 seconds is the amount of time people should take to wash their hands with soap and water.

And 100 is the temperature at which associates are encouraged to stay home.

Walmart says they will continue to consult with health officials and experts inside and outside Walmart as this pandemic evolves.

“We greatly appreciate the work our associates are doing for customers, members, and their communities, and we will continue to prioritize their health and well-being,” added Furner.