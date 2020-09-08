Walmart offering flu shots by appointment or walk-in

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Walmart stores are now offering flu shots and for the first time the retailer is launching a digital scheduler so customers can book an appointment.

“Flu shots are more important than ever in light of COVID-19. With our health care system facing the strain of the pandemic on top of the annual flu season, getting a flu shot can help lessen the burden on the health care industry while also protecting against at least one of the viruses affecting our well-being,” Dr. Tom Van Gilder, Walmart’s Chief Medical Officer, said. “We’re all anxiously awaiting the COVID-19 vaccine, but by getting a flu shot now, we can do our ‘immunity service’ to help keep our communities safe and healthy this fall.”

Walmart will also be hosting in-store events on Tuesday mornings and Thursday afternoons to encourage customers to get a flu shot. The events could be hosted at different times depending on the store’s location. This will start on Thursday, Sept. 10.

On Saturday, Sept. 26, Walmart will host a flu shot Wellness Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can find more information at this link.

Also, the retailer has launched a digital scheduler to make it more convenient for people who want to schedule an appointment for a flu shot. The scheduler can be found through Walmart’s mobile app. at this link. Walk-ins are also accommodated. There is a special pharmacy hour for seniors and at-risk customers from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Tuesday mornings with flu shots available during this timeframe.

The flu shots are administered by pharmacy staff and generally there are no out-of-pocket costs with most insurance plans.

Walmart is offering flu shots to all of its employees at no cost.