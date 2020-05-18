Walmart now offering COVID-19 testing by appointment

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Coronavirus testing has ramped up across the Las Vegas valley and starting Monday, testing is being done at Walmart locations.

Health experts say the economy can only recover with more testing. Over the weekend, the state was reporting that nearly 96,000 tests have been performed in Nevada.

Drive-thru tests began in the Walmart parking lot at 7 a.m. at Craig Rd. and MLK Junior Blvd.

The tests are free to all adults, however you need to make an appointment before showing up. You can make that appointment at this link.

Clark County Beginning Monday, May 18, the following site will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays weekly from 7 to 9 a.m., weather permitting. 2310 E. Serene Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89123 Beginning Tuesday, May 19, the following site will be open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays weekly from 7 to 9 a.m., weather permitting. 7200 Arroyo Crossing Pkwy., Las Vegas, NV 89113

Las Vegas Beginning Monday, May 18, the following site will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays weekly from 7 to 9 a.m., weather permitting. 10440 W. Cheyenne Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89129 Beginning Tuesday, May 19, the following site will be open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays weekly from 7 to 9 a.m., weather permitting. 3041 N. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89108

North Las Vegas The following site is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays weekly from 7 to 9 a.m., weather permitting. 1807 W. Craig Road, North Las Vegas, NV 89032 The following site is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays weekly from 7 to 9 a.m., weather permitting. 3950 W. Lake Mead Blvd., North Las Vegas, NV 89032 Beginning Monday, May 18, the following site will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays weekly from 7 to 9 a.m., weather permitting. 6464 N. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89131



The goal is to get more people tested so that doctors can spot trends in who has the virus and how it’s spread. They also want to identify hot spots early and quickly isolate anyone who tests positive.

According to the Institute for Health, metrics and Evaluation, Nevada is behind the national average when it comes to tests per capita.

Governor Sisolak has said more testing must be performed before big businesses such as bars and casinos will be allowed to reopen.

The testing at being offering is due to a partnership between Walmart, Quest Diagnostics, state and local officials.

There is still coronavirus testing for the public at The Orleans Arena. That partnership between Clark County and UMC can test as many as 1,000 people per day, seven days a week. You do need to make an appointment, you can do that at this link.