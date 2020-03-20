Walmart looks to hire 1,300 associates in Nevada amid coronavirus pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Walmart is looking to hire 1,300 associates in Nevada, the company announced. Associates will work in stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers.

Along with the hirings, the company said it will distribute more than $365 million in cash bonuses to U.S. hourly employees. Associates hired by March 1 will be eligible for the bonus payout. It will be paid April 2.

There will also be an early payout for the next quarterly bonus for associates. The early bonus will total $180 million.

Walmart has also instated a COVID-19 emergency leave policy for its employees. The policy is intended to allow those who feel sick to stay home while still receiving support from the company.

For more information on jobs with the company, click here.