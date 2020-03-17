Walmart looking to hire 500 truck drivers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Surging internet sales has Walmart planning to hire 500 truck drivers in 2020. According to Yahoo Finance, Walmart said Nevada will be a key area for recruitment.

The big-box retailer already employs over 9,000 drivers, but needs more on both coasts, especially in states like Washington, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York.

To lure drivers, Walmart is offering an average salary of $87,500 per year for a newcomer. According to the American Trucking Association, that’s well above the median salary of $53,000 of a truck driver working a national, irregular route makes in a year.

A new Walmart driver can immediately earn up to 21 days of paid time off.