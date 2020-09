LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Walmart is offering a new membership program to all shoppers. “Walmart Plus” launches on September 15.

It’s expected to include unlimited free delivery on orders of $35 or more. Customers will have the option of same-day deliveries on more than 160,000 items.

Walmart Plus will also feature a new scan and go option for in-store shopping.

It will be similar to one offered to Sam’s Club members.

It costs $98 a year, or $13 a month.