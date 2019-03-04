Walmart launches first-ever free ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ VR experience

Las Vegas has been chosen as one of the exclusive destinations for the How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World Virtual Tour, giving area kids and adults the opportunity to step into the world of the beloved film franchise from their local Walmart parking lot.

As the film hits theaters nationwide, the How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World Virtual Tour will visit the Walmart at 6464 N. Decatur Blvd, from 12 – 6 p.m. on March 4 and 5.

Walmart and DreamWorks created this FREE, family-friendly VR experience to give everyone, ages 8 and up, the opportunity to be transported directly into the world of How To Train Your Dragon. During the nearly 5-minute VR experience, fans will use VR headsets and sit in special chairs designed to move with the motion they’re seeing.

Fans will experience what it’s like to fly through the air on the back of a dragon, feel the wind on their faces and hear the roars of the surrounding characters as sight, sound and motion come together to fully engross viewers in the story.