Walmart launches drone delivery program of COVID-19 test kits to North Las Vegas residents

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Walmart, Quest Diagnostics, and DroneUp have partnered for a drone delivery pilot program to get at-home COVID-19 testing kits to North Las Vegas residents.

To be eligible for drone delivery, patients must live within the 1-mile radius of the North Las Vegas Walmart store located at 1807 West Craig Road and request a drone delivery appointment through www.GetDroneTest.com .

“Collaborating to deliver self-collection kits offers further investment into solutions that will advance safe and effective drone delivery,” said Tom Walker, Founder & CEO of DroneUp.

“We are honored to partner with Walmart and Quest to pioneer these deliveries and equally as proud to serve our communities,” added Walker.

Last week, Walmart launched the pilot program in Fayetteville, North Carolina focusing on the delivery of “select grocery and household essential items” to customers near those Walmart stores.

Walmart testing service to deliver groceries and other products by drone https://t.co/qw2plqH2P9 — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 10, 2020

Learnings from this pilot will help determine what roles drones can play in pandemic response, health care delivery and retail.

The drone delivery pilot will be available while supplies last every day from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., weather and visibility permitting. Once delivered, patients will perform a self-administered nasal swab in the privacy of their homes.

Related Content Walmart piloting new on-demand drone delivery service

Patients will ship the sample to a Quest Diagnostics lab using a provided pre-paid shipping envelope for processing at the lab and will receive their COVID-19 test results through the secure Quest Diagnostics MyQuest online portal or app.

“Walmart has been serving the North Las Vegas community throughout the pandemic with drive-thru testing sites, and we wanted to provide another way to access testing that provides convenience and leverages technology while learning how drones could impact the delivery of healthcare in the future,” said Amanda Jenkins, Vice President of Operation Support and Implementation, Walmart U.S. Health and Wellness.

“Quest Diagnostics is proud to partner with @Walmart and @godroneup on this innovative pilot program to examine how drones could deliver healthcare to patients” – Dan Haemmerle, General Manager of Extended Care at Quest Diagnostics. Learn more: https://t.co/RlN8b3UPfI pic.twitter.com/DIiQMWXLOb — Quest Diagnostics (@QuestDX) September 22, 2020

“We are grateful to our Quest and DroneUp partners, and our pharmacists and associates, for their support in launching the pilot as we continue to work together during the pandemic,” added Jenkins.

There is no delivery cost for patients who qualify to receive an at-home self-collection kit through this pilot program.

Patients must also meet CDC and state and local guidelines for testing and must be 18 years of age or older. Visit www.GetDroneTest.com for more information and to determine if you are eligible.

The kit includes a device for nasal swab collection, which is the same kit Quest recently made available through its QuestDirect Active Infection Test. The specimen is then forwarded to a Quest Diagnostics laboratory for testing.

Test results are available in an easy-to-read report on MyQuest , the company’s secure patient portal accessible on a smartphone, tablet, or desktop.

“Quest Diagnostics is proud to partner with Walmart and DroneUp on this innovative pilot program to examine how drones could deliver health care to patients who are unable to leave their home, or live in remote locations,” said Dan Haemmerle, General Manager of Extended Care at Quest Diagnostics.

Drive-thru testing in the North Las Vegas Walmart parking lot is available for patients who are not in the drone delivery area or do not meet the requirements. Learn more information at this link.

Please note, testing is not available inside any Walmart store or in any Quest Diagnostics Patient Service Center.