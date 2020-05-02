Walmart hires 200K, pays $180M in bonuses to hourly employees

CHICAGO, IL – JANUARY 11: A sign hangs outside Walmart store on January 11, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Walmart announced today it would use savings from the recently revised tax law to increase their starting wage to $11-per-hour, offer some hourly employees a one-time bonus up to $1000, expand maternity and parental leave benefits and will begin to offer adoption assistance. The company also disclosed today that it would be closing 63 of its Sam’s Club stores across the US, costing thousands of workers their jobs. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(CNN) — Walmart says it has made good on its promises to hire 200,000 people during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company announced that since March 19, it has hired thousands of employees to work in stores, distribution and fulfillment centers.

According to a press release, Walmart has also paid $180 million in cash bonuses to hourly workers.

Full-time employees received $300 and part-time workers got $150.

Walmart says it plans to conduct health screenings, daily temperature checks and provide protective gear to keep its employees safe.