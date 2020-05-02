Walmart hires 200K, pays $180M in bonuses to hourly employees

(CNN) — Walmart says it has made good on its promises to hire 200,000 people during the coronavirus pandemic.
The company announced that since March 19, it has hired thousands of employees to work in stores, distribution and fulfillment centers.
According to a press release, Walmart has also paid $180 million in cash bonuses to hourly workers.
Full-time employees received $300 and part-time workers got $150.
Walmart says it plans to conduct health screenings, daily temperature checks and provide protective gear to keep its employees safe.