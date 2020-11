LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Walmart is expanding hours at most of its stores and also limiting capacity due to the recent spike in coronavirus cases.

This is the second time the company has increased hours after cutting them twice in March. It’s hoped this will spread out the shopping day and avoid crowding in stores.

Capacity will be limited to 20%.

This comes with the approach of the holiday shopping season and the winter months. Walmart said this will help them control crowds.