Walmart CEO: Hair dye is next ‘panic buying’ item

(CNN) — First it was hand soap, sanitizer and toilet paper. Now, after weeks of isolation and stay-at-home-orders, Walmart’s CEO says shoppers are turning their “panic buying” to hair dye.

Dough McMillon told the “TODAY Show” on Friday, since hair salons are not open, many people need hair cuts and coloring services.

He says hair clippers and hair dye are flying off the shelves.

According to research firm Nielsen, sales of hair clippers increased more than 160 percent and hair coloring products also saw an increase of 23 percent from the same period a year ago.

On Wednesday, Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered another directive, announcing the immediate closures of golf courses and limiting religious gatherings of 10 people or more.

Barring in-home services from barbers and hair stylists were among the imposed additional restrictions to stop the spread of COVID-19.