Walmart brings its ‘Toy Lab’ to life in select Vegas stores

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Saturday, select Walmart locations in Las Vegas are bringing their digital workshop to life in stores. Kids in the valley will get the opportunity to get their hands on the hottest toys, and test them out.

Walmart branched out from their fantastical toy workshop online to an indoor display with toys that shoppers can check out.

The in-store Toy Lab includes a play area for kids to try out the latest feature toys, free giveaways with collectible activities, game pieces, and a wearable “Toy Lab” pin.

The toy catalog has arrived and our toy experts are getting their wish lists ready with all their top picks. Parents, take note. 📝https://t.co/nl92hx4PbB pic.twitter.com/LkGdMO4eb6 — Walmart (@Walmart) November 2, 2019

Participating Las Vegas stores include: