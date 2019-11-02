Walmart brings its ‘Toy Lab’ to life in select Vegas stores

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Saturday, select Walmart locations in Las Vegas are bringing their digital workshop to life in stores. Kids in the valley will get the opportunity to get their hands on the hottest toys, and test them out.
Walmart branched out from their fantastical toy workshop online to an indoor display with toys that shoppers can check out.
The in-store Toy Lab includes a play area for kids to try out the latest feature toys, free giveaways with collectible activities, game pieces, and a wearable “Toy Lab” pin.
Participating Las Vegas stores include:
- Walmart, 300 E LAKE MEAD PKWY, HENDERSON, NV 89015
- Walmart, 540 MARKS ST, HENDERSON, NV 89014
- Walmart, 6005 S EASTERN AVE, LAS VEGAS, NV 89119
- Walmart, 3615 S RAINBOW BLVD, LAS VEGAS, NV 89103
- Walmart, 6973 BLUE DIAMOND RD, LAS VEGAS, NV 89178
- Walmart, 2310 E SERENE AVE, LAS VEGAS, NV 89123
- Walmart, 8060 W TROPICAL PKWY, LAS VEGAS, NV 89149
- Walmart, 5198 BOULDER HWY, LAS VEGAS, NV 89122
- Walmart, 6464 N DECATUR BLVD, LAS VEGAS, NV 89131
- Walmart, 4505 W CHARLESTON BLVD, LAS VEGAS, NV 89102
- Walmart, 7200 ARROYO CROSSING PKWY, LAS VEGAS, NV 89113
- Walmart, 3075 E TROPICANA AVE, LAS VEGAS, NV 89121
- Walmart, 5200 S FORT APACHE RD, LAS VEGAS, NV 89148
- Walmart, 1807 W CRAIG RD, NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV 89032
- Walmart, 3950 W LAKE MEAD BLVD, NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV 89032