Walmart, Best Buy, other retailers will be closed on Thanksgiving Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Earlier this week, Target and Walmart were some of the major retailers that announced they will not open on Thanksgiving Day for early Black Friday Shopping. Instead, retailers are spreading the deals out over an extended period.
After closing its stores last year amid the pandemic and seeing good results with online shopping, Target decided to make the holiday closure permanent.
The following stores will be closed on Thanksgiving, according to The BlackFriday.com:
- Abt Electronics
- Academy Sports
- Ace Hardware
- Acme Tools
- Ashley Furniture
- At Home
- Bath & Body Works
- Barnes & Noble
- Bealls
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Belk
- Best Buy
- Big 5 Sporting Goods
- BJ’s
- Blain’s Farm & Fleet
- Bloomingdale’s
- Boscov’s
- Build-A-Bear Workshop
- Burlington
- Campmore
- Christmas Tree Shops
- Christopher and Banks
- Conn’s Home Plus
- Costco
- Dunham’s Sports
- Farm & Home Supply
- Five Below
- Fleet Farm
- Fred Meyer
- GameStop
- Guitar Center
- Half Price Books
- Harbor Freight
- HEB
- Hobby Lobby
- Home Depot
- IKEA
- JCPenney
- Joann
- Jos A. Bank
- Kohl’s
- La-Z-Boy
- Lowe’s
- Macy’s
- Menards
- Michaels
- Micro Center
- Music & Arts
- NEX Navy Exchange
- Neiman Marcus
- Nordstrom
- Nordstrom Rack
- Northern Tool & Equipment
- Office Depot
- Office Max
- Old Navy
- Paper Store
- PC Richard & Son
- Pet Supplies Plus
- Petco
- PetSmart
- Pier1
- Publix
- REI
- Sam’s Club
- Sears
- Sears Outlet
- Sportsman’s Warehouse
- Staples
- Stein Mart
- Sur La Table
- Target
- Tractor Supply Co.
- True Value
- Ulta Beauty
- Under Armour
- Value City Furniture
- Victoria’s Secret
- Walmart
- West Marine
- World Market