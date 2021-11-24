Walmart, Best Buy, other retailers will be closed on Thanksgiving Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Earlier this week, Target and Walmart were some of the major retailers that announced they will not open on Thanksgiving Day for early Black Friday Shopping. Instead, retailers are spreading the deals out over an extended period.

After closing its stores last year amid the pandemic and seeing good results with online shopping, Target decided to make the holiday closure permanent.

The following stores will be closed on Thanksgiving, according to The BlackFriday.com: