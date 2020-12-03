Walmart announces another bonus for employees, extends emergency leave due to rising COVID-19 cases

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Walmart announced Thursday it’s paying its employees a fourth round of bonuses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Employees of Walmart and Sam’s Club who work in stores, clubs, distribution and fulfillment centers will receive the cash bonus on Dec. 24. Walmart said the bonuses will be similar to previous bonuses.

Part-time and temporary workers will receive $150 and full-time hourly employees will receive $300.

“As we come to a close on this historic year, I’m filled with gratitude for how our associates have led through one of the most trying periods for our company and country. Our associates have stepped up to serve our customers, communities and each other when it was truly needed most, and we’re pleased to recognize their efforts with a quarterly bonus for strong store performance and a fourth special cash bonus.”

John Furner, Walmart president and ceo

Earlier this year, Walmart announced a COVID-19 emergency leave policy for all employees, which provides up to two weeks of pay should they need to stay home for COVID-related reasons, including mandated quarantines, symptoms or illness. If they’re not able to return to work after that time, additional pay replacement may be provided for up to 26 weeks.

Walmart’s total 2020 quarterly and special cash bonuses for its associates total more than $2.8 billion.