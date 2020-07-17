Walmart and Home Depot among Nevada businesses penalized in COVID-19 compliance report

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Division of Industrial Relations (DIR) released their latest report of businesses that have been cited and fined by Nevada OSHA for not meeting state COVID-19 health and safety requirements.

Northern Nevada recorded the most number of businesses penalized, with six businesses cited. In Southern Nevada, one business, the Walmart Neighborhood Market on West Lake Mead in Las Vegas, faces a $13,494 fine for noncompliance.

BUSINESSES PENALIZED FOR VIOLATING COVID-19 SAFETY GUIDELINES:

7/16/2020 RAC Guns & Ammo LLC 3030 Mill Street, Reno, NV 89502 $3,643 7/16/2020 Winco Foods #17 2855 Northtowne Ln Reno, NV 89512 $7,374 7/16/2020 Wal-Mart Store #1648 3770 US Hwy 395 N. Carson City 89706 $8,675 7/16/2020 Wal-Mart Store #3408 3200 Market Street, Carson City, NV 89706 $8,675 7/16/2020 The Home Depot #3312 921 Jacks Valley Road, Carson City, NV 89706 $8,675 7/16/2020 Grocery Geeks, Inc. (dba Grocery Outlet) 7 Dayton Village Pkwy, Dayton NV 89403 $6,073 7/16/2020 Walmart Neighborhood Market #5259 6151 West Lake Mead Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89108 $13,494 Source: Nevada Health Response and the Division of Industrial Relations, July 15 report

The report further detailed that citations and penalties were issued to businesses when one or more violations to guidelines and directives were found in initial and follow up visits.

Businesses were notified of noncompliance on first visits. After officials observed “ongoing noncompliance” during follow up visits, formal investigations were opened.

DIR also revealed in the report that state OSHA officials conducted follow up visits to 192 businesses, and of these, 93% were found to be noncompliant.

Businesses were also warned if there was continued noncompliance, they faced being shut down until they could meet and establish operating procedures that are in line with the state safety requirements.

INITIAL COMPLIANCE CHECKS BY INDUSTRY AS OF JULY 15

DIR visited businesses in all industries, including casinos, hotels, bars, grocery stores, gyms, salons and more.

Businesses with the lowest rates of compliance include:

Water parks : Five observations, 40% compliance

: Five observations, 40% compliance Casino-hotel pools : 28 observations, 54% compliance

: 28 observations, 54% compliance Bars and restaurant lounges : 303 observations, 59% compliance

: 303 observations, 59% compliance Home improvement : 40 observations, 68% compliance

: 40 observations, 68% compliance Pools: 12 observations, 75 %compliance

As of July 15, DIR did a total of 2,257 observations on all business sectors and found that statewide, 82% are complying with COVID-19 health guidelines.

The report also revealed that Northern Nevada is slightly in better compliance than Southern Nevada. Northern Nevada is showing an 86% compliance rate, while Southern Nevada is at 80%.

Officials doing compliance checks visited small and large businesses in all industries to check that they are following the “Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery” plan.

Source: Division of Industrial Relations

Statewide compliance has ranged from 85 to 77% since the checks began.

For more information about general and industry-specific guidance, visit the Nevada Health Response site or the Division of Industrial Relations website.