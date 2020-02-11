WalletHub releases healthiest and unhealthiest cities list

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (CBS) — WalletHub is out with its 2020 Healthiest & Unhealthiest Cities in America rankings.

174 cities were rated on key indicators of good health including: healthcare, food, and fitness. The top 5 healthiest cities include San Francisco, Seattle, San Diego, Portland and Washington D.C.

The top unhealthiest city was Brownsville, Texas.

According to the list, Las Vegas is #51, leaning more on the healthier side. North Las Vegas was on the more unhealthy side coming in at #161. Henderson was near the middle at #112.

Click here to read the rankings of all the cities on the list.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories