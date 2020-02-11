WalletHub releases healthiest and unhealthiest cities list

LAS VEGAS (CBS) — WalletHub is out with its 2020 Healthiest & Unhealthiest Cities in America rankings.

174 cities were rated on key indicators of good health including: healthcare, food, and fitness. The top 5 healthiest cities include San Francisco, Seattle, San Diego, Portland and Washington D.C.

The top unhealthiest city was Brownsville, Texas.

According to the list, Las Vegas is #51, leaning more on the healthier side. North Las Vegas was on the more unhealthy side coming in at #161. Henderson was near the middle at #112.

Click here to read the rankings of all the cities on the list.