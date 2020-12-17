Walker Furniture’s annual ‘Home for the Holidays’ program helps deserving Clark County families

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For the 27th year now, Walker Furniture’s “Home for the Holiday” program is helping those in need in Clark County.

Deserving families received an entire house full of new furniture for the holidays. Sylvia Archuleta received the first delivery this morning.

One of her neighbors wrote a letter after finding out she was raising grandchildren, including two infant great-grandsons. Sylvia also experienced a great loss after her husband was killed.

“I really appreciate it, I’ve never had nothing new, this is the first time, this is the best Christmas I’ve ever had I wish my husband would’ve been here, he passed away and we were together for 43 years, and he passed away, I wish he could see this,” said Sylvia Archuleta, furniture recipient.

There are 34 other families that will receive an entire house of new furniture.