Walker Furniture surprises more families with free furniture

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More local families were surprised Monday with new furniture for their homes. Every year, Walker Furniture helps families in need by surprising them with furniture. It’s part of their annual Home for the Holidays program.

On Monday, the company began making another round of deliveries to deserving families.

The Sanchez family was nominated by Pastor Mario. The family has two small children and a teen.

The pastor met the Sanchez family a year ago at the C3’s farmer market and food pantry. The parents, Henry and Ruth, are now working and also taking a financial class.

Pastor Mario says the family has made a lot of progress and would really benefit from the furniture because they are currently sleeping on the floor.

“It’s something that was very unexpected,” said Henry Sanchez. “God opens doors somehow.”