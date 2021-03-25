Walker Furniture resumes ‘Home for the Holidays’ deliveries cut short by the pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Thursday, Walker Furniture resumed its “Home for the Holidays” deliveries. The program delivers furniture to families in need who were nominated buy friends and family.

Deliveries are typically done right before Christmas, but they were cut short last year due to the pandemic.

On Thursday, they begin delivering to the remaining 24 families:

“I’m happy, I always believe anytime you get something new, you know,” said recipient Megan Lawrence. “It’s going to bring us even more peace, new beginnings and happiness so I can just start fresh this is a brand-new year for us.”

Lawrence was nominated by her son’s 5th grade teacher who wanted to help make sure their entire family had a bed to sleep in.

You can see more photos from Thursday’s deliveries below: