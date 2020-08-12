Walker Furniture partners with Salvation Army to furnish apartments for victims of human trafficking

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Walker Furniture helped create a place to call home for victims of human trafficking by furnishing two apartments. These victims receive help through The Salvation Army Southern Nevada’s SEEDS (Saving, Empowering, Educating and restoring DreamS) of Hope program.

“While coronavirus is making life difficult for everyone, it is particularly challenging for the most vulnerable citizens in our valley,” said Patti Gerace, marketing director for Walker, in a news release. “Helping those less fortunate has always been a priority for our company.”

Walker Furniture and the Salvation Army were able to carry out this act of kindness thanks to a grant from the MGM Foundation. The funding is meant for renovating and furnishing two “safe houses” for victims.

Gerace said the company also plans to hold its “Home For The Holidays” program again this year. The initiative, now in its 27th year, aims to furnish 35 homes for families in need.