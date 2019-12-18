Walker Furniture makes special holiday delivery to veteran

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More deliveries were made to nominated individuals and families for Walker Furniture’s ‘Home for the Holidays’ initiative. This time, the delivery was for a veteran who served three tours. 8 News Now spoke to the man’s son, who is also a veteran and was surprised by the generous gift.

“It overwhelms me. I’m actually overwhelmed. We did pray about it, our family did,” said Jerome Randolph. “We never won anything, so it was like a million and one longshot that we’d be selected for this, and it couldn’t have come at a better time.”

He continued by saying that he was surprised the company listened because so often, we go through their lives, and people don’t pay attention. He also said he nearly didn’t pick up the phone when the contest people called, but he’s so glad he did.