Walker Furniture kicking off ‘Home for the Holidays’ event

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A longtime southern Nevada business is, once again, giving back to families this holiday season.

Walker Furniture’s “Home for the Holidays” gives back to the community and helps those in need around Clark County.

The furniture company has been around for almost 70 years and during the holiday season, the program lends out helping hands for some that need to get back on their feet.

This year, Walker is seeking nomination letters from the community through Dec. 6, 2021. The search will provide 35 people with an entire houseful of new furniture.

Helping Hands of Vegas Valley is assisting with reading the nomination letters.

Las Vegas Rescue Mission is supplying food and toys, and Star Nursery is providing Christmas trees.

According to Walker Furniture, the letter must describe a person or family situation that brings attention to unfortunate predicaments.

Anyone in the community can submit a nomination letter.

Letters must be received by Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2021, to be reviewed by the outside, independent panelists.

Letters should be submitted online at www.walkerfurniture.com, emailed to submissions@walkerfurniture.com, or dropped off at Walker Furniture’s MLK store at 301 S. Martin Luther King Blvd.