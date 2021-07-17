Walker Furniture hosts annual ‘Help for Heroes’ program; vets receive specialize furniture

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Walker Furniture made a special delivery Saturday as part of its “Help for Heroes” campaign.

This year nine families are receiving specialized furniture.

That includes items like:

Adjustable beds

Motion recliners

Sofas

The campaign was suspended in 2020 due to the pandemic, but organizers say they want to contribute to a better quality of life for wounded active military and veterans.

“We’re honored to be able to give back to the vets because these are people that have selflessly served for our country, and sometimes, they have needs that the government just can’t help,” said Larry Alterwitz, co-owner of Walker Furniture. “One thing that I’ve noticed about vets is they’re such selfless people, they don’t even like to ask for help, and when they get help, they’d rather share with somebody else so you’re really looking at a very special breed.”

Walker Furniture has been helping veterans with their “Help for Heroes” campaign for seven years.