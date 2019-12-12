Walker Furniture ‘Home for the Holidays’ campaign helps 35 local families

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Walker Furniture hosted its 26th ‘Home for the Holidays’ luncheon at The Joint in the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. This initiative, where citizens nominate families in need, started in 1994 with only 12 families.

A total of 35 families will receive a house full of new furniture in the coming weeks. More than 250 guests were present, including community leaders and some familiar faces from Channel 8.

“Every year, we see so many people with so much need, and we do it because it brings so much joy to us, my employees, when we can help somebody build their lives and do something good.

The first six deliveries will start on Friday, and the remaining will be completed by mid-January.