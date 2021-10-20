Walker Furniture helping feed more than 15K people

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Walker Furniture’s Feeding Vegas campaign continues through Oct. 25 with a goal to feed more than 15,000 people.

Walker Furniture is guaranteeing the first 10,000 meals.

For every purchase made during the 45-day campaign, Walker will add two more meals.

“There is a lot to be proud of in our city,” said owner Larry Alterwitz. “But there’s also a lot of need and feeding our community is one of them. No one should go hungry! That’s why we have partnered with Las Vegas Rescue Mission.”

According to feeding America, there are 373,370 people are facing hunger in the state of Nevada, and 122,450 of them are children.

“Food insecurity is an economic and social indicator of the health of a community,” adds Alterwitz. “A survey commissioned by the Food Research and Action Center found one in four Americans worry about having enough money to put food on the table in the next year. It wasn’t difficult for us to see the need.”

The Las Vegas Rescue Mission has been feeding people for 51 years.

“When Larry Alterwitz reaches out to us, it is always a call to action and that is exactly what he did,” said Heather Engle CEO of Las Vegas Rescue Mission. “With the current issues so many more are in need. Larry wanted to make sure no one goes without food.”