Walker Furniture donates beds to SHARE Village

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Walker Furniture made a special delivery Thursday to SHARE Village to help Veterans.

The furniture partnered with Elks Lodge and donated beds, mattresses, and protective covers.

“It is our honor to help our veterans who have done so much for us,” said Walker Furniture owner Larry Alterwitz. “Every veteran deserves a roof over their head, which SHARE Las Vegas is helping provide, but they also need a bed.”

SHARE Village Las Vegas helps local veterans and their families with affordable housing and services.

As of January 2020, Nevada had an estimated 6,900 experiencing homelessness on any given day, as reported by Continuums of Care to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Of that total, 924 were veterans.