Walk to End Alzheimer’s will take place but with smaller teams

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s is taking place and will raise money toward a world without Alzheimer’s disease.

Due to the pandemic, there will not be a large in-person gathering but instead small teams of friends and family around the community taking part.

Nancy Nelson, an author and poet, Ruth Almen, a Cleveland Clinic social worker, Kat Hartley who is with Healthy Brains from the Cleveland Clinic and Alonzo Thornton with the Nevada Department of Aging and Disability discuss the walk with Weather Anchor Sherry Swensk.

