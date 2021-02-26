Walk-in vaccinations set Saturday for North Las Vegas VA Medical Center

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Enrolled veterans ages 65 and older can get first-dose COVID-19 vaccinations at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center on Saturday.

The walk-in clinic will run from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27.

First-doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine will be provided on site.

Veterans who have already received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will not be eligible to receive their second dose during this event.

All eligible veterans age 65 and above who walk in during the event. If demand exceeds available supply, VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System (VASNHS) will schedule any eligible veteran for a later date.

Entry will be through the west entrance to the medical center.

Veterans interested in receiving the vaccine must be enrolled with VASNHS prior to their arrival for the clinic on Saturday. No on-site enrollment services will be available during this event.