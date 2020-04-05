Walgreens to provide face covers for employees

MIAMI, FLORIDA – AUGUST 07: A Walgreens sign is seen out side of a store on August 07, 2019 in Miami, Florida. Walgreens announced plans to close 200 of its approximately 9,560 American stores. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(CNN) — Customers will begin seeing some changes when they visit local Walgreens pharmacies. The pharmacy chain is now providing face coverings for workers at stores and distribution centers to protect employees from the spread of coronavirus.

The company says it is also testing employees for fever.

Following the action made by other businesses, Walgreens is installing plexi-glass shield to separate cashiers from customers.

Walgreens’ president Richard Ashworth says it is an unprecedented time of need in our country and that the company is, “committed to doing everything [they] can to ensure the health and safety of [their] customers and employees.”

Walgreens has also changed its hours to allow extra time for deep cleanings. The company implemented senior hours every Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.