LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Walgreens will pay $285 to the state of Nevada for its role in the opioid epidemic, according to Attorney General Aaron D. Ford.

Walgreens is the last of the defendants in the state’s litigation against companies that contributed to the crisis. Most of the money — more than $116 million — will be distributed to cities and counties. Just over $98 million will go to the state.

More than $70 million — about 25% of the settlement — goes to legal fees. The law firm of Eglet Adams represented the state.

In all, Nevada has received more than $1.1 billion in settlements. Previously, settlement announcements have revealed these payments:

$231 million: AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson

$193 million: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

$151.9 million: CVS

$53.5 million: Johnson & Johnson

$43 million: McKinsey and Company

$32.2 million: Walmart

$26.5 million: Allergan

“When I first took office as attorney general, I made it clear that seeking justice for those harmed by the opioid epidemic was one of my top priorities,” Ford said. “We have made it clear time and time again that those who harm Nevadans will be held accountable — today’s settlement is only the latest example. I want to thank my staff and the law firm of Eglet Adams for the work they have done to ensure these settlements were possible and this money comes to Nevada to help its residents.”

Ford made the announcement at a news conference in Las Vegas at the Grant Sawyer Building.

A news release explained that the state keeps $98,125,784.95. That will be added to the Fund for Resilient Nevada, which directs state opioid recoveries to fund programs through the state Department of Health and Human Services.

A further breakdown of how much each local government received was not released.