Walgreens, CVS ready to expand COVID-19 vaccinations

Walgreens pharmacist Chris McLaurin prepares to vaccinate Lakandra McNealy, a Harmony Court Assisted Living employee, with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An announcement on Walgreens.com indicates the drugstore stands ready to offer COVID-19 vaccinations. But vaccinations for the public are not proceeding yet.

Walgreens and CVS Pharmacy are handling vaccinations at long-term care facilities in Nevada.

And all indications point to the drugstores as a mainstream solution to delivering the vaccine soon.

“We are going to fully activate the pharmacies across the country,” President Joe Biden said on Jan. 15.

A statement on the Walgreens website indicates vaccinations may have already gone beyond their agreement to cover long-term care facilities, but is careful to say public vaccinations aren’t available yet:

Walgreens is also providing COVID-19 vaccinations to additional vulnerable populations as determined by states and jurisdictions. The initial supply of vaccine is extremely limited and available to eligible individuals by appointment only at designated Walgreens stores. COVID-19 vaccines are not available to the general public. www.walgreens.com

With 9,000 stores nationwide, Walgreens expects to handle 25 million shots a month, according to a Bloomberg report. CVS says it can handle 30 million shots a month.

In Nevada, Walgreens operates 83 stores and CVS has 98 stores.

“We are ready to go,” Chris Cox, CVS’s senior vice president for pharmacy, told Bloomberg. The chain has hired 10,000 pharmacy technicians, pharmacists, and nurses to help with COVID vaccines and testing and so far has trained 12,000 technicians to administer shots, according to Bloomberg’s report.

Walgreens says it has given more than a million shots so far at long-term care facilities, and also remains on track to complete the administration of COVID-19 vaccine first doses in skilled nursing facilities by Monday, Jan. 25.