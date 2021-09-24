Walgreens, CVS offering COVID-19 booster shots

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Walgreens and CVS will start offering Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots nationwide to all eligible individuals by this weekend.

This comes after FDA Emergency Use Authorization and new guidance from the CDC. The booster is recommended for people 65 and older, residents in long-term care facilities, and anyone 18 and older who has an underlying medical condition or works in an occupation where there is an increased risk for catching COVID-19.

People can schedule an appointment for the booster shot at Walgreens through this link, or by calling 1-800-Walgreens or their local neighborhood Walgreens store. Appointments at CVS can be scheduled through this link.

According to the CDC, patients are able to receive a COVID-19 vaccination series or booster shot on the same day as their flu shot.

The CDC has not considered boosters for Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.