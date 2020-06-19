Walgreens at Sahara and Las Vegas Boulevard offers drive-through COVID-19 tests

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Walgreens will offer free drive-through COVID-19 testing outside the location at Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard South starting Saturday for people eligible under CDC criteria.

Testing is by appointment only, and will be conducted outside the store. Pharmacists will oversee self-administered tests, and people will be instructed not to leave their vehicles.

Individuals must first complete an online health assessment to determine eligibility criteria established by the CDC available at Walgreens.com/COVID19Testing.

Walgreens provided a video of what the process will look like: