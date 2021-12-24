Waiter remains in critical condition after Chinatown shooting; fundraiser set

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A fundraising campaign to raise money for the man who was shot at the Shanghai Taste restaurant in Chinatown will be launched Tuesday, Dec. 28.

The fundraising effort will benefit Shanghai Taste waiter ChengYan Wang, who remains in critical condition after the shooting last weekend, according to a news release about the fundraising effort.

Mightycause, a fundraising platform, and will match up to $5000 with the goal of raising $10,000.

To donate, go to https://www.mightycause.com/story/Shanghaitaste.

“Wang is a hard-working employee who is supporting his family who lives in China,” according to the announcement.

The Asian Community Development Council (ACDC) is holding a press conference at 2 p.m. to announce the effort. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and first lady Kathy Sisolac are scheduled to attend the announcement, which is planned in front of the ACDC’s office on the second floor of Shanghai Plaza at 4276 W. Spring Mountain Road #207.

ACDC Founder & President Vida Chan Lin also plans to attend.

ACDC is joining forces with Asian American & Pacific Islander business & community partners to raise money.