Wacky warm weather to continue into next week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Just one week ago, the Las Vegas valley was facing a freeze warning and now the valley is expecting temperatures near 80 degrees later this week.

The first average freeze of the season is usually around Dec. 5 but parts of the outlying Las Vegas valley dipped into the freezing zone last week during the final week of October.

Well, put away that coat because there will be a long string of upper 70s this week with lows in the mid to low 50s. Normal November temps range from the low 70s dropping to 60 by the end of the month.

It also happened to be the second-warmest October for the globe.