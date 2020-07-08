Vulnerable Road Users Project reports rise in pedestrian hit-and-runs in 2020

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UNLV’s Vulnerable Road Users Project is reporting a rise in pedestrian hit-and-runs in 2020. The initiative said at least one-third of this year’s pedestrian fatalities involved a driver who fled the scene.

Vulnerable Road Users’ released the data after a pedestrian was critically injured in a hit-and-run near Downtown Las Vegas Monday night.

The project also noted half of this year’s hit-and-run pedestrian fatalities occurred on a sidewalk.

Vulnerable Road Users obtained reports on 24 of 2020’s 28 pedestrian fatalities. The reports revealed:

  • A little more than 20% of deceased pedestrians were on a sidewalk. (This marks the “worst year ever” for Clark County, according to the initiative. The previous high was approximately 13% in 2017)
  • Around 85% of the fatalities occurred between dusk and dawn
  • Three-quarters of fatalities involved a high-profile vehicle

Vulnerable Road Users reminds pedestrians not to step into the road if oncoming vehicles are an SUV, pick-up truck or larger vehicle, as these vehicles tend to throw pedestrians forward rather than them “wrapping” over the hood. The project says this plays a role in survival rates. Pedestrians are also reminded to ensure a driver can see them when crossing streets.

The initiative also had a word of advice for drivers, telling them to slow down, stay sober and focused while driving.

Hit-and-run fatalities have reportedly increased in Clark and Washoe counties over the past two years.

