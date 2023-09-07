LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Vice President Kamala Harris is planning to embark on a month-long campaign tour at college campuses that will bring her to Las Vegas.

According to a news release from the White House, Harris will visit around a dozen college campuses in seven states in her “Fight for Our Freedoms College Tour” and will include visits to historically Black colleges and universities, Hispanic-serving institutions, community colleges, apprenticeship programs and state schools.

Her stop in Las Vegas will be at the College of Southern Nevada where the news release said she plans to focus on key issues from reproductive freedom and gun safety to climate action, voting rights, equality and book bans.

“It is young leaders throughout America who know what the solutions look like and are organizing in their communities to make them a reality. My message to students is clear: We are counting on you, we need you, you are everything,” Harris said.

The date for the visit will be released in the coming days.