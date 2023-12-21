LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Vice President Kamala Harris plans to visit Nevada in the first week of 2024 to campaign for President Joe Biden.

According to a White House news release, Harris will travel to Las Vegas on Jan. 3 to deliver remarks and meet with hospitality workers in support of their rights to collectively bargain. She plans to share in the celebration of the Culinary Union’s success in getting new contracts with several Las Vegas hotels which included historic increases in wages and workplace safety.

Vice President Harris plans to travel with the Second Gentleman. This is her 9th visit to Nevada since taking office.