VP Harris tours Lake Mead, discuss climate change

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Vice President Harris will visit Lake Mead in Las Vegas on Monday, Oct. 18, where she discusses the Biden Administration’s effort to tackle climate change, according to a White House Official.

Lake Mead provides water to 25 million people in Nevada, Arizona, California, and Mexico.

Yet this year, due to a climate change-fueled drought, Lake Mead is at its lowest level ever last month.

The head of the Southern Nevada Water Authority emphasized that everyone needs to do their part to conserve water. Southern Nevada gets about 90% of its water from the Colorado River.

The water levels at Lake Mead have fallen more than 100 feet in 20 years. The ongoing drought conditions are projected to drop water levels even more in the coming years.

Currently, over 2.7 million Nevadans are living in drought, and 95% of the state is in severe to exceptional drought conditions.

The Vice President will receive a briefing on the situation from officials at the U.S. Department of the Interior, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, the U.S. National Park Service, the Southern Nevada Water Authority, and Clark County Parks and Recreation.

In her remarks, the Vice President will emphasize that water shortages have a ripple effect on our farmers, food supply, and economy – and that climate change will continue to make extreme weather including droughts and heat more frequent, costly, and harmful.

Vice President Harris will explain why Congress must pass the Build Back Better Agenda and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal bills, to address drought resilience and the climate crisis, and to create millions of good jobs building and repairing water infrastructure, restoring watersheds and wetlands, and improving water efficiency and conservation.