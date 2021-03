LAS VEGAS (UNLVRebels.com) - The UNLV men's basketball team defeated Air Force 80-52 in the first round of the 2021 Air Force Reserve Mountain West Men's Basketball Championship Wednesday afternoon at the Thomas & Mack Center.UNLV (12-14) had three players score in double figures, led by David Jenkins Jr.'s game-high 21 points. Bryce Hamilton added 18 and Mbacke Diong contributed 16.Air Force (5-20) was led by AJ Walker's 16 points and five assists.STAT OF THE GAME: UNLV held Air Force to just 11% on 3-pointers (2 of 18), while the Runnin' Rebels made 52.9% of their 3-point tries (9 of 17).

TURNING POINT: UNLV used a 23-2 run in the first half to take a 35-16 lead with 2:30 to go until halftime.QUOTABLE: “We have talked quite a bit recently about our team's inability, or whatever you want to call it, to guard the 3-point line and pressure the basketball. Today was as fine of an effort as we've had in those categories all season long. Not only did we do it for the first half, we came out and had that same focus defensively in the second half. I know with our guys, when we are at our best, we are getting stops, getting out and running and we are fortunate to have had that be the case today.” - UNLV head coach T.J. Otzelberger