Voting opens for Animal Foundation’s ‘Best in Show’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Animal Foundation wants the public’s help deciding which dog will win the nonprofit’s “Best in Show.”

People can head online to vote for the shelter dog they think is the cutest and deserves the title “Best in Show!” Online voting runs from, Monday, Nov. 9, through Friday, Nov. 13.

This is the Animal Foundation’s 17th annual virtual fundraiser. Click HERE to see photos and videos of the canine contestants.

Voting categories include Small, Medium and Large dogs. The nonprofit says puppy participants will be featured in the show, but won’t be judged.

The winners in each category will strut their stuff during the live virtual event on Sunday, Nov. 15, and be judged by an American Kennel Club (AKC) certified official to decide who will ultimately win the top honor of “Best in Show.”

All of the dogs featured in the show are available for adoption. Those who purchase tickets to the show can bid for a chance to adopt during the event, which also features an online, silent auction.

All proceeds from the auction will go directly to The Animal Foundation’s life-saving programs. To purchase tickets for the show, click HERE.