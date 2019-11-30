Vote for 3 Knights players as Captain of the Pacific Division for ‘2020 NHL All-Star Fan Vote’

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 14: Marc-Andre Fleury #29 and Mark Stone #61 of the Vegas Golden Knights celebrate on the ice after the team’s 6-3 victory over the San Jose Sharks in Game Three of the Western Conference First Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena on April 14, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Voting is now open for the 2020 NHL All-Star Fan Vote, and we are seeing some familiar faces on the ballot. Vegas Golden Knights players, Marc-Andre Fleury, William Karlsson and Mark Stone are in the running for the best Captain of the Pacific Division for the Honda NHL® All-Star Weekend.

HOW TO VOTE:

1. Click here to see the ballot and vote

2. Vote on the NHL App

3. Tweet using the hashtag #NHLAllStar

Screenshot of the 2020 NHL All-Star Fan Vote ballot

Fans can select one player to represent their division in the 2020 NHL All-Star Fan Vote presented by adidas.

Every time a fan submits a ballot (max of 10 ballots per 24 hours), they will earn a chance to win a trip to the 2020 Honda NHL® All-Star Weekend, on Jan. 24-25 in St. Louis.

NHL says that for the first time, players will have the opportunity to earn a donation to the charitable organization of their choice as part of the voting process. The player with the most retweets on Twitter and the player with the most ‘likes’ on Instagram across all of his posts that use the hashtag #NHLAllStar will each receive a $25,000 donation to the charity of his choice.

LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 04: Marc-Andre Fleury #29 and William Karlsson #71 of the Vegas Golden Knights celebrate after beating the San Jose Sharks 5-3 in Game Five of the Western Conference Second Round during 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena on May 4, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Fans will have to scroll all the way to the bottom to find the three Knights players. The last day to vote will be Dec. 20.

Click here to see the ballot and vote.