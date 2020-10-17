Voting machine malfunction leads to delay at NE valley voting site

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — While thousands of people across the Las Vegas valley have gone out to voting sites on the first day of early voting in Nevada, many have seen delays or long wait times at the polls.

Voters at one northeast valley location experienced delays due to an equipment malfunction. County officials say a “hardware failure” within a voting machine at the Lowe’s parking lot location near Craig Road and Losee Road led to a long delay.

Once officials were made aware, IT technicians were sent to correct the issue. The machine was down for about two hours before voters were able to get started.

Voters at the site were able to start their voting process by 11 a.m. Saturday, but not before a long line had already formed.