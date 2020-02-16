Voters take advantage of first day of early voting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The political spotlight is on our state this weekend, as early voting for the Nevada caucus officially begins.

At the Culinary Union Headquarters, the day started off strong with a long line — about a 45-minute wait.

February 15th, 2020 is also the first day ever Nevada democrats could vote early in the caucus, ahead of the main event on February 22nd.

It’s the first time Bonanza High School student Jonathan Lazcano will vote.

To me, it means I’m able to do something for my community, help out, and be able to like do something you know, for everyone,” Lazcano said.

He is 17 years old, but he tells us he’ll be 18 by election day in November. That allows him to participate now. He registered as a democrat on site, checked in, chose his 3-5 top choices for the democratic presidential nominee, and dropped his preference sheet in the ballot box.

So far today, I’ve met two voters who told me they are 17 years old.



The rule is if they’re 18 by Election Day in November, they can participate in early voting now. @8NewsNow #NVcaucus — Vanessa_Murphy (@Vanessa_Murphy) February 16, 2020

“It’s pretty straightforward,” Lazcano said. “I got to just pick who I wanted to vote for and everything and it as pretty simple.”

This Culinary Union location was running smoothly Saturday, but it was also eventful. 8 News Now watched as one woman was escorted off the property.

The day kicked off with visits from Representative Susie Lee and Senator Catherine Cortez-Masto, and just outside the gate — a mariachi band and free food compliments of the Tom Steyer campaign.

Tom Steyer just arrived at the @Culinary226 location in downtown Las Vegas.



There is a mariachi band & food trucks here paid for by the @TomSteyer campaign.#NVcaucus #earlyvoting pic.twitter.com/9mJj28G6vY — Vanessa_Murphy (@Vanessa_Murphy) February 15, 2020

The presidential hopeful also stopped by and spoke with 8 News Now.

VM: “How is the campaign handling Nevada different from the way you handled New Hampshire and Iowa?

TS: It’s a much more diverse state. You know we’ve been on the ground here.

That is the keyword we keep hearing — diversity. Many are discussing how Nevada is more representative of the entire nation than Iowa and New Hampshire.