Voters stuck in line for 5+ hours at polling location

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For some, voting on Saturday was a quick and easy process, for others it took a few hours to get through lines. At one location, it was a day-long affair.

Voters at the Sahara West Library say they have been stranded in line for upwards of six hours. 8 News Now took a call from one voter in line, who said he has been there since early this afternoon. Another voter said they had been in line for five hours.

Voters told 8 News Now there were still a few hundred people in line at 8 p.m. They also said there were only 4-6 volunteers at the location.

