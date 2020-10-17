Voters face long lines, lengthy wait times as first day of early voting kicks off in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County voters faced long lines and hours-long wait times to cast their ballots as early voting kicked off on Saturday.

Forty-eight in-person polling sites opened at 9 a.m. during the state’s first day of early voting for the 2020 general election.

Many voters started lining up before the polls opened, and reported waiting hours to vote. Voters came prepared to wait as the day went on, and the line stretched. Many brought folding chairs, food, umbrellas and entertainment to distract from the wait.

This year’s election is a little different than years past, with 1.2 million ballots mailed out to registered voters. The Nevada Legislature’s passing of Assembly Bill 4, a voting rights bill which allows statewide voting by mail due to the coronavirus pandemic, gives voters the option of mailing in their ballots. Voters can also drop off their ballots during early voting, and on Election Day, or vote in person.

Saturday’s turnout appeared to be a large one, with nearly 18,000 ballots casted as of 3 p.m. Saturday, according to Clark County.

The Downtown Summerlin voting site drew hundreds of people in a line that looped throughout the parking lot just east of the mall.

The early voting site at Desert Breeze Community Center was smaller, but nevertheless, voters reported waiting hours to vote in person.

A sign pointing people in the direction to early vote sits outside the Downtown Summerlin site.

Downtown Summerlin lists rules outside of its early voting site.

Voters stand in a long line outside of the Downtown Summerlin voting site.

Voters stand in a long line outside of the Downtown Summerlin voting site.

Voters stand in a long line outside of the Downtown Summerlin voting site.

Voter sits in a chair, and waits to cast his ballot on the first day of early voting in Clark County, Nevada.

A poll worker directs a voter to the ballot box.

A line full of voters stretches across a parking lot at the Downtown Summerlin voting site.

Voters wait in a line at Desert Breeze Community Center to cast their ballot on the first day of early voting.

Voters wait in a line at Desert Breeze Community Center to cast their ballot on the first day of early voting.

Clark County signs are stationed at the Desert Breeze Community Center, reminding voters of the ballot instructions.

It was easier, and much less time consuming for voters who were looking to drop off their filled-out ballots. Most of the 48 in-person voting sites are also ballot drop-off locations. Individuals looking to drop off their ballots simply head to the front of the line and are directed by a polling worker to the ballot box.

DROPPING OFF BALLOTS: Most in-person voting locations are also ballot drop-off sites — like this one here at @DTSummerlin. Voters looking to drop off their ballots DO NOT have to wait in line and can head to the tent to securely place their ballot in a voting box #8NN #YLEH pic.twitter.com/bU4M7MoRNl — 8 News NOW (@8NewsNow) October 17, 2020

Early voting in Nevada will last for 14 days, through Oct. 30. Any registered voter in Clark County can vote in-person before Election Day, at any voting site. For a list of early voting locations, click HERE.

The Clark County Elections Office is asking everyone who plans to vote in-person to be patient and courteous to those around you.

For more information on early voting, click HERE.