Voters experience delays and frustrations with Nevada’s first mail-in only ballot Primary

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There were many delays and frustration with Nevada’s first mail-in only ballot. The first set of results weren’t released until around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, which is just a few minutes after people stopped casting their votes.

Despite this being an entirely mail-in election due to concerns surrounding COVID-19, voters who lost their ballot or never received one could cast their vote in person at one of three locations around the Las Vegas valley.

Many people were frustrated with the long lines and waits for up to six hours. Some were concerned about the safety of mail-in ballots — especially, with President Donald Trump tweeting about the potential for fraud. But Joe Gloria, with the Clark County Registrar of Voters, says the system is safe.

“Based on our planning, our goal was in the start in limiting interaction for the general public to avoid the spread of coronavirus,” Gloria said. “I don’t know if we would’ve done anything differently, knowing what we knew in March. It’s unacceptable the length of the lines we had; we thank voters for their patience, and our staff for the diligence they put in processing those orders. We will make it better for the general election.”

There are already plans in the works for November’s general election.

For now, it appears we will have in-person voting for the early voting period and on Election Day.

Starting Thursday, June 11 through Wednesday, June 17, there will be daily updated election results posted online. Official results will be released on June 19.