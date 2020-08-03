Voter registration increased by more than 25K in June

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada saw more than 25,000 more people register to vote in June 2020 than compared to June 2019.

The biggest increase (10,992) was from people who registered as Nonpartisan which was followed by 6,580 people who registered as Republican and 5,718 who registered as Democrat. The Independent American Party increased by 1,126 and the Libertarian Party of Nevada added 446 registered voters while other minor parties increased by 271.

Of the 1,645,590 active registered voters in Nevada: